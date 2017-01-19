- January 19, 2017Sarah Jaffe speaks with Kali Akuno, co-director of Cooperation Jackson, about what his organization is planning as Donald Trump takes office.
- January 17, 2017European nationalists are not excited about the Paris Agreement.
- January 4, 2017In the years to come, community bills of rights are one strategy to shelter vulnerable populations.
- December 28, 2016We can probably all agree on some things that were over-reported this year. But what stories didn't get their due? Reporters, editors and bloggers weigh in.
- December 19, 2016As banks begin to respond, environmental movements are learning the importance of speaking clearly about the financial risks of fossil fuel investment.
- December 16, 2016What would the founder of environmentalism say to scientists under attack today?
- December 16, 2016Trump's fondness for an America that resembles the one he grew up in — replete with smokestacks and smog — will send the world over the climate cliff.
- December 13, 2016A soon-to-be-published book by a longtime labor organizer chronicles how a grass-roots democracy movement overcame corporate money.
- December 5, 2016Author Peter Frase combines science fiction and Marxist theory to imagine possible outcomes, for better and for worse.
- December 2, 2016Global demonstrations are calling on banks to divest from the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, citing human rights abuses against water protectors.