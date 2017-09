Of all the events in our Trump-Russia Timeline, perhaps none has been more controversial than the president’s dismissal of James Comey as director of the FBI, a move many believe is an obstruction of justice. Our timeline of the Comey firing collects the entries from our main Trump-Russia Timeline that bear most directly on the axing of Comey and its continuing aftershocks. It’s a companion piece to our six-minute video: “James Comey, You’re Fired.”

