From economic equality to environmental justice, you tell us: What is the future of the American Dream?

What’s the Future of the American Dream?

Back in 2009 at Bill Moyers Journal we asked all our guests to share with us their vision of the future of the American Dream. We’ve followed up with some of those guests and they’ve shared their thoughts with us on where the American Dream stands today. Tell us what is your vision for the American Dream on Facebook, Twitter, email or at 212-201-9021 ext. 58.

Patricia J. Williams, Professor of Law

Then

“I hope that the American Dream becomes a new kind of civic engagement rather than simply the espousal of easy ideals.”

Now

“America, as dreamed, is a patchwork of upended pasts, imperfectly reconstituted. At best, it is the mending of multiple histories of displacement, an interior yearning for home whose outward expression is performed through pluralistically conceded claims upon conceptual space.” Read more »

Harvey J. Kaye

Then

“The American Dream that I have has to do with extending and deepening freedom, equality and democracy. It doesn’t have to do with big government.”

Now

“The American Dream — America’s promise of freedom, equality and democracy — is not dead. Not yet. But to secure and advance it demands radical action.” Read more »











