Michael Zweig — The American Dream

Now

We pledge allegiance to the flag, visible in the smoke of battle, and say it represents freedom and justice for all. Today, the American Dream is the battle flag of our political life. We see it still visible in the aspirations of the immigrant movement, the Black Lives Matter, environmental justice and peace movements, in the Jan. 21, 2017 Women’s Marches, in the struggle for democracy to defeat American oligarchs. We see it in the desperation of the opioid-addicted, suffering the betrayals of economic ruin. The American Dream is still there, waving in the tumult of the justice battles raging around us. Today’s patriots are those who salute and fight relentlessly for it.



Then

I think that the American Dream is going to be something that we are all going to have to fight for. The idea that there is a bright future ahead of us in the country is only to the degree that we can organize and fight for and make things happen against the opposition of a corporate elite and of a free-market mentality that says, “You’re on your own and just do it on your own.” And that is a recipe of disaster for most American people.

I think the American Dream is going to have to be based and fulfilled as it always has been in the past: collective action for real democracy and economic justice. That’s what we’re going to have to do, and it’s going to be one hell of a fight.



