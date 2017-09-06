Democracy & Government

A Timeline: Everything We Know About Kushner’s Role in the Russia Mess

The president's son-in-law is the Trump era's Forrest Gump.

By Steven Harper | September 6, 2017

The son-in-law also rises: President Trump has given his daughter Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner an enormous portfolio of responsibility for everything from to the opioid crisis and veterans’ care to brokering peace in the Middle East. But Kushner comes with his own baggage, and the Kushner Timeline allows readers to filter entries according to two topics: Jared Kushner’s conflicts of interest and his role in the Trump-Russia controversy. As we update our main Trump-Russia Timeline, we’ll incorporate relevant entries into the Kushner Timeline, too.

 

 

 

Steven Harper

Steven Harper blogs at The Belly of the Beast, is an adjunct professor at Northwestern University, and contributes regularly to The American Lawyer. He is the author of several books, including The Lawyer Bubble — A Profession in Crisis and Crossing Hoffa — A Teamster’s Story (a Chicago Tribune “Best Book of the Year”). Follow him on Twitter: @StevenJHarper1.

