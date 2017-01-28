Inequality

A Poem for This Weekend

In which our columnist rewrites that famous poem by Emma Lazarus at the base of the Statue of Liberty.

By Todd Gitlin | January 28, 2017

NOT BY EMMA LAZARUS Give‪ me your very, very qualified, your winners, Your huddled Christians yearning to breathe free,* Your wretched non-Muslim, non-Mexican refuse of approved shores. Send these, not your rapists and murderers, to me, I lift my extinguished lamp beside my golden elevator! * Restrictions apply. —Todd Gitlin

