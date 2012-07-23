Mapping Gun Ownership and Homicides by Country

A new interactive feature on The Guardian’s “Data Blog” pulls in gun homicide data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the Small Arms Survey to map the number of guns and gun deaths in countries around the world. Some key facts from their report:

• The United States has the highest gun ownership rate in the world — an average of 88 per 100 people. That puts it first in the world for gun ownership — and even the number two country, Yemen, has significantly fewer – 54.8 per 100 people

• But the U.S. does not have the worst firearm murder rate — that prize belongs to Honduras, El Salvador and Jamaica. In fact, the U.S. is number 28, with a rate of 2.97 per 100,000 people

• Puerto Rico tops the world’s table for firearms murders as a percentage of all homicides — 94.8%. It’s followed by Sierra Leone in Africa and Saint Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean