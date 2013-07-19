- July 19, 2013 | Moyers & CompanyTom Diaz describes how a lethal combination of self-defense laws and concealed-carry laws makes us more vulnerable to gun violence.
- June 28, 2013An ATF report revealing that guns are being lost at an alarming rate would be even more alarming if the gun lobby wasn't so intent on keeping you in the dark.
- June 24, 2013Nevada’s just one of the states where the heavy hand of the gun lobby slaps down the majority.
- May 3, 2013 | Moyers & CompanyNewtown parents and a legendary folk singer lift their voices to end gun violence.
- May 3, 2013A group started by members of the Newtown community hope you will call your representatives and support common sense solutions to make our schools safer.
- May 2, 2013 | Moyers & CompanyNewtown parents Francine and David Wheeler talk about how to address gun violence in a way that welcomes diverse viewpoints.
- May 2, 2013 | Moyers & CompanyNewtown parent Francine Wheeler and folk singer Peter Yarrow discuss the power of music to create change.
- January 4, 2013 | Moyers & CompanyBill reports on how the NRA and gun merchants keep any and all discussion of sensible gun control off the table.
- December 20, 2012 | Updated December 14, 2014 | Moyers & CompanyOn this second anniversary of the Sandy Hook massacre, revisit Bill's recent essay urging us to remember the victims and to seek out moral solutions.
- July 23, 2012The Guardian looks at how the U.S. compares with the rest of the world on gun ownership and gun homicide rates.