James Comey, You’re Fired: A Video Timeline

Trump and Russia: It all could end in a scandal without precedent. At this point nobody knows. But career litigator Steven Harper is determined to make sure that the public doesn’t go without the information it needs to make sense of the dense and troubling morass — all the information. In an interview with Bill Moyers, Harper warned of the dangers of news fatigue and political complacency:

There’s been a steady erosion — I’ve called it a dangerous normalization of Donald Trump — in terms of his actions. We’ve now gotten ourselves to the point — and it was well underway during the campaign season and it’s continued in spades since then — of no longer asking whether Trump is going to do something outrageous that in any prior time that I’ve been living, over 60 years, people would say, “Wait a minute, what’s going on here?” We’ve now gone from asking whether to allow him to normalize himself and desensitize us, to just asking when it will happen again.

Steven Harper created for us at BillMoyers.com an unmatched timeline of the Trump/Russia story. In this video you can see just a slice of the greater story — the shocking firing of FBI Director James Comey and its fallout.

