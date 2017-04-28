April is National Poetry Month, and we’re celebrating by featuring examples of “civic” poetry from new and familiar voices. Throughout the month we’ll be discussing what it means to be civic through the art of words. Join us on Twitter at #civicpoetry.



Poet Jim Haba chose some of his favorite “civic poems” for us. Read his essay “Reflections on Poetry and on Civic Poetry, in Particular.”

The Diameter of the Bomb

The diameter of the bomb was 30 centimeters

and the diameter of its effective range about 7 meters,

with four dead and 11 wounded.

And around these, in a larger circle

of pain and time, two hospitals are scattered

and one graveyard. But the young woman

who was buried in the city she came from,

at a distance of more than a hundred kilometers,

enlarges the circle considerably,

and the solitary man mourning her death

at the distant shores of a country far across the sea

includes the entire world in the circle.

And I won’t even mention the crying of orphans

that reaches up to the throne of God and

beyond, making a circle with no end and no God.

Reprinted with permission of The University of California Press.



