A Timeline: Pence’s Role in the White House’s Russia-Related Mess

The vice presidential edition of our Trump-Russia timeline.

By Steven Harper | September 6, 2017

Although just a heartbeat away from the presidency, Mike Pence has done everything he can to keep his name out of the Trump-Russia scandal — but it’s impossible. Our Pence Timeline allows readers to filter entries and try to answer the relevant questions: What did Vice President Pence know? When did he know it? And how and when do his public statements diverge from what really happened? The Pence Timeline is a companion piece to “Enabling a Dangerous President: Pence Was There,” and pulls entries from our main Trump-Russia Timeline.

 

 

Steven Harper

Steven Harper blogs at The Belly of the Beast, is an adjunct professor at Northwestern University, and contributes regularly to The American Lawyer. He is the author of several books, including The Lawyer Bubble — A Profession in Crisis and Crossing Hoffa — A Teamster’s Story (a Chicago Tribune “Best Book of the Year”). Follow him on Twitter: @StevenJHarper1.

