A Timeline: Pence’s Role in the White House’s Russia-Related Mess

Although just a heartbeat away from the presidency, Mike Pence has done everything he can to keep his name out of the Trump-Russia scandal — but it’s impossible. Our Pence Timeline allows readers to filter entries and try to answer the relevant questions: What did Vice President Pence know? When did he know it? And how and when do his public statements diverge from what really happened? The Pence Timeline is a companion piece to “Enabling a Dangerous President: Pence Was There,” and pulls entries from our main Trump-Russia Timeline.

