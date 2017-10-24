A Timeline: Everything We Know About Paul Manafort’s Ties to Russia

A look at the business dealings, influence and federal investigation into Trump's former campaign manager.

Paul Manafort joined the Trump campaign on March 29, 2016. By the time he resigned as campaign manager less than five months later, Trump had secured the Republican Party’s presidential nomination, and Russian efforts to defeat Hillary Clinton in the general election were well underway. Manafort departed amid allegations that he had received millions of dollars in improper payments from Ukraine’s pro-Putin former president. Since then, he has emerged as a key figure in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia investigation.

This Manafort Timeline allows readers to review the entries in our main Trump-Russia Timeline that relate specifically to Manafort. We’ll continue to update both timelines as new information is revealed.