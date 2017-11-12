Americans hold a variety of opinions about abortion, but we should all rely on the same facts. Here are some numbers that offer a snapshot of abortion in the United States.

By the Numbers: Abortion in the US

Abortion Access

788

The number of abortion clinics across the US in 2014, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Just a few years earlier, in 2011, there were 851 abortion providers. The 7-percent drop is because of Targeted Restrictions on Abortion Providers, or “TRAP” laws, introduced in states by conservative politicians. By 2014, many states had only one abortion clinic, and many more states had only two or three, to serve enormous geographical areas.

395

The number of abortion restrictions passed by states since 2011, after a Republican “wave” election swept through statehouses across the country.

1,140

In the 44 years since Roe v. Wade, state legislatures have enacted over 1,140 abortion restrictions.

23

The number of states with “TRAP” laws — Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers — that require abortion providers to conform to burdensome regulations that aren’t required of other providers of outpatient care.

7

The number of states that had only one abortion provider as of May 2017: North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Kentucky, West Virginia, Missouri and Mississippi.

1,200,000

The number of women of reproductive age who live at least 45 miles from the nearest abortion provider.

90 percent

The percentage of all US counties that lacked an abortion clinic in 2014; 39 percent of women aged 15-44 lived in those counties.

66 percent

The percentage of abortion clinics that don’t offer the procedure after 20 weeks of gestation.

Pregnancy Statistics

45 percent

“In 2011, the most recent year for which national-level data are available, 45 percent of all pregnancies in the United States were unintended,” according to the Guttmacher Institute.

40 percent

The percentage of those pregnancies (excluding miscarriages) that ended in an abortion.

75 percent

The percentage of abortion patients who are are low-income or live in poverty.

51 percent

The percentage of women who got an abortion in 2008 and had used contraceptives in the month that they got pregnant.

12 percent

The percentage of women who had abortions in 2014 who were adolescents.

59 percent

The percentage of women who got an abortion in 2008 who had already given birth to at least one child.

89 percent

The percentage of abortions performed in the United States in 2013 that occurred during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. At 12 weeks of development, the average fetus is just over 2 inches in length and weighs just under a half-ounce.

The Costs

84 percent

The percentage of abortion providers that experienced some form of harassment or violence in 2011. And 3 percent of clinics reported receiving at least one bomb threat.

$480

The average cost of a surgical abortion at 10 weeks in 2012, the most recent year for which data is available.

21 billion

“Unintended pregnancies are costly to the federal and state governments, resulting in $21.0 billion in public expenditures in 2010.”

Unless otherwise indicated, these statistics are from the Guttmacher Institute, whose research is cited by both advocates and opponents of legal abortion.