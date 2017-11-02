Democracy & Government

Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Endless Tax Cut Metaphor

Prepare for what may be the four most excruciating minutes of your life.

By Michael Winship | November 2, 2017

Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Endless Tax Cut Metaphor

At Monday’s White House press briefing, on the very day that the first two indictments in the Robert Mueller investigation came down and a third Trump campaign adviser pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders chose to open her briefing by reading aloud a lengthy — make that endless — fable about reporters and the price of beer.

Ostensibly, it was intended as a clever metaphor to sell the president and GOP’s alleged tax reform plan, but its real purpose may have been to sedate the press corps into submission on a busy news day. In any case, the verbal smog attack could not hide the fact that no matter how hard they try to cloud the issue the GOP plan means nothing but big tax cuts for the rich.

Watch if you dare. It’s enough to drive you to drink.

TOPICS: Democracy & Government

TAGS: , , , , ,

Michael Winship

Senior Writer

Michael Winship is the Emmy Award-winning senior writer of Moyers & Company and BillMoyers.com, and a former senior writing fellow at the policy and advocacy group Demos. Follow him on Twitter: @MichaelWinship.

RELATED CONTENT