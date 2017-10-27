Are These the Faces of Crony Capitalism?

A multimillion-dollar contract to restore power in Puerto Rico went to an administration ally.

A small, 2-year-old utility company that had just two employees on the day Hurricane Maria made landfall has been awarded a $300 million contract to help restore power to Puerto Rico.

That company, Whitefish Energy Holdings, is located in Whitefish, Montana, 3,391 miles from Puerto Rico.

It is, however, well connected to the Washington DC swamp that Donald Trump promised to drain. The CEO, Andy Techmanski, knows Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. The company is financed by HBC Investments, which was founded by Texan Joe Colonnetta, whose deep pockets helped finance Trump’s presidential campaign and contributions to the Republican National Committee.

Since this story broke, Whitefish and Zinke have had a hard time deciding what message to send. Whitefish wrote some regrettable tweets to the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz, when she questioned the transparency of the deal:

If @WhitefishEnergy feels that asking for transparency is ”misplaced”, what are they afraid we will find. — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) Oct. 25, 2017 We’ve got 44 linemen rebuilding power lines in your city & 40 more men just arrived. Do you want us to send them back or keep working? — Whitefish Energy (@WhitefishEnergy) Oct. 25, 2017

Whitefish has apologized for the tweets and the White House has issued a statement to the effect that to its knowledge, no one in the administration influenced the contract. Puerto Rico Gov. Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello, who supported the contract, has requested that the inspector general of the Department of Homeland Security review the contract process as soon as possible.

Then, last night, a copy of the contract behind the controversial deal emerged online. Parts of it seemed designed to prevent government oversight.

Incredible: Whitefish contract states Puerto Rican govt "waives any claim against Contractor related to delayed completion of work." pic.twitter.com/k4wWxrLFq2 — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) Oct. 27, 2017

Now Congress is pushing for answers, with at least one member of Congress calling for Whitefish to be investigated. FEMA, meanwhile, is airing its “significant concerns” about the contract, noting that it “has not confirmed whether the contract prices are reasonable.” The contract asserted that FEMA approved the deal, but the agency took issue: “Any language in any contract between PREPA and Whitefish that states FEMA approved that contract is inaccurate,” FEMA said in a statement posted today.

This story is far from over. In the meantime, get caught up and follow the furor at any of the news organizations below:

And if you want to read up on the rules for obtaining a federal contract — here’s some information from the US Small Business Administration.