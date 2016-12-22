Note to Readers

Just a quick note to our BillMoyers.com readers that we are going on a much-needed holiday break starting today. Thanks to all of you for reading, sharing and commenting on our content in 2016.

We’ll be back on January 3. In the meantime, we’ll be posting links and inviting comments at our Facebook page and on Twitter. We’d love to hear your thoughts on what you’d like to see from us in 2017. Please share your ideas in the comments section below.

And have a wonderful holiday! See you in the new year.