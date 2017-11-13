No Choice: Liz Young

As women across the country face increasing obstacles to making decisions about their own lives, #NoChoice presents the lived experiences of women to make the political personal.

Liz Young was the first person in her family to go to Berkeley. While there during the free speech movement of the early 1960s, she experienced new freedoms and political ideas that she had not encountered in her sheltered traditional Chinese upbringing. At the age of 22 she accidentally became pregnant, and found herself in the underground world to get an abortion. This is her story.



