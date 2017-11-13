No Choice: Holly Alvarado

As women across the country face increasing obstacles to making decisions about their own lives, #NoChoice presents the lived experiences of women to make the political personal.

Today, Holly Alvarado is a proud US military veteran. But in 2009, as she was getting ready to leave for a tour of duty in Iraq, she realized she was pregnant. She wanted to end the pregnancy and deploy with her team, but she couldn’t get an abortion from a military doctor because of a federal law restricting military abortions. This is her story.



Watch more videos in the No Choice series.