Today, Holly Alvarado is a proud US military veteran. But in 2009, as she was getting ready to leave for a tour of duty in Iraq, she realized she was pregnant. She wanted to end the pregnancy and deploy with her team, but she couldn’t get an abortion from a military doctor because of a federal law restricting military abortions. This is her story.
No Choice
No Choice: Holly Alvarado
As women across the country face increasing obstacles to making decisions about their own lives, #NoChoice presents the lived experiences of women to make the political personal.
