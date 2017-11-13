Gaylon Alcaraz grew up on the south side of Chicago and attended a Catholic girls school where she didn’t receive comprehensive sex education. She was 17 years old when she first became pregnant. She knew she was not ready to become a mother, so she had an abortion. Today Gaylon, a mother of two, is a reproductive justice activist fighting for the women in her community. This is her story.
No Choice
No Choice: Gaylon Alcaraz
As women across the country face increasing obstacles to making decisions about their own lives, #NoChoice presents the lived experiences of women to make the political personal.
