Margaret Flowers — The American Dream

Now

The United States and the world are at a crossroads. In the face of multiple crises such as climate change, militarization, poverty and lack of universal access to basic necessities, and elites in power who refuse to solve these crises, communities are organizing and fighting back. The election of President Trump has brought long-term problems to a head, and this presents us with an opportunity. My vision for the future is that people take this opportunity to demand transformational changes that get to the roots of the problems we face. This is the time for a strong offense, because the only way we will achieve a transition to a clean energy economy, peace and fulfillment of our human rights is by building people power to overcome those who profit from opposing them.



Then

My vision for the future is that we would overcome the special interest power that’s been dominating our political process for so long. And that citizens would become engaged and active and create the government that we were supposed to have by and for the people, so that we’re actually making a system that works, that uplifts our people so that they can be healthy, productive, take care of their families, be creative and become a nation again that we can be proud of.



