BILL MOYERS: Suppose you read to those kids where you live this poem.

The “Note to the Addict Who Robbed Us on a Landscaping Job.”

Will they think this speaks to their experience? Read it.

KYLE DARGAN:

Note to the addict who robbed us on a landscaping job

University Heights, Newark New Jersey

You could have turned to greed, tried to pull out

a lawnmower or tuck weed whackers under each arm.

The leaf blower was a cooler pot of porridge —

shoulder straps, a detachable chute.

We didn’t think twice as you zigzagged up the road,

mumbling to some muse. We turned our heads,

and you were wind, just like the machine on your back.

Any black comic will swear a dope fiend can’t be caught,

but you trailed an aura-wake — heat streaks woven

across South Orange Avenue, from University

Heights to the projects my mother once rose in.

Know that we could have pursued,

even brought back the power blower (and saved

ourselves) for a fix-worth of bills.

But, rightfully, you would have blown

if our rusty pickup truck came clanking your way.

We left it to the summer’s judgment — fearing

our small boss and sour there was likely

a man brown as all of us selling you

something so sick you would risk

stealing from we who carry axes,

steaks and blades for a living.