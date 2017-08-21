Daily Reads: White Supremacists Face Massive Backlash; Bannon Seeks Revenge

We produce this news digest every weekday. You can sign up to receive these updates as an email newsletter each morning.

Afghanistan –> Donald Trump is unveiling a “path forward” for Afghanistan today. At Foreign Policy, Dan De Luce, Elias Groll, Jenna McLaughlin, Jana Winter and Paul McLeary write that a July “meeting with the head of an American chemical company… transformed his view of the US military presence in Afghanistan. Exploiting the country’s abundant natural resources could result in an incredible economic windfall, Trump was told.”

Spy tale –> Anna Nemtsova has quite a story for The Daily Beast. It’s tough to summarize, but it features shady Ukrainian hackers, the CIA, Russian intelligence officers arresting their own people and a connection to last year’s election.

Tapped out –> Kevin Johnson reports for USA Today that “the Secret Service can no longer pay hundreds of agents it needs to carry out an expanded protective mission – in large part due to the sheer size of President Trump’s family and efforts necessary to secure their multiple residences up and down the East Coast.”

Source: "Clinton treated USSS agents like friends. Bush treated them w great respect. Obama, like family. Trump treats them like servants." https://t.co/9QeQZ1QrdB — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) August 21, 2017

Anti-fascist weekend –> At Mother Jones, Brandon Ellington Patterson and Jamilah King write that “tens of thousands of counterprotesters marched in at least 30 cities, including New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC, to demonstrate their opposition to white nationalism.”

The Washington Post’s Terrence McCoy interviewed six angry young white men who were radicalized by the new, more polished white supremacist movement and ended up coming from around the country to Charlottesville last week.

And Alex Pareene writes at Splinter that a number of those young men are active in the College Republicans, and predicts that we saw “the future” of the party in Charlottesville.

Undeniably related –> Former Wisconsin Dem Sen. Russ Feingold writes at The Guardian that, in the wake of Charlottesville, the time has come to “finally rip off the veneer that Trump’s affinity for white supremacy is distinct from the Republican agenda of voter suppression, renewed mass incarceration and the expulsion of immigrants.”

And The Washington Post’s editorial board calls voter suppression “the civil rights issue of this era.”

“Devil’s bargain” –> Norm Ornstein writes for The Atlantic that Congressional Republicans “gambled they could ignore Trump’s misdeeds, and still get him to sign their bills — but it’s not working out as they expected.”

And at Forbes, Stan Collender explains why deep divisions within the GOP caucus and a dysfunctional White House will make even a simple tax cut tough to pass, much less the kind of structural reform Republicans have long dreamed of.

Head in the sand –> A week after a draft of an alarming assessment of the impact of global warming by scientists at 13 federal agencies was leaked, the Trump regime “decided to disband the federal advisory panel” tasked with “helping policymakers and private-sector officials incorporate the government’s climate analysis into long-term planning,” according to Juliet Eilperin at The Washington Post.

Right to work for less –> Workers’ advocates say they’ve collected 300,000 signatures — three times the number required to put Missouri’s new union-defunding “right-to-work” law to a public referendum. Jason Hancock reports for The Kansas City Star that the law will be suspended until Missouri voters weigh in.

To quit, or not to quit? –> Mike Allen reports for Axios that frustrated aides close to Donald Trump refuse to resign because they say “sane people” need to hang in there in order “to fight his worst impulses. If they weren’t there, they say, we would have a trade war with China, massive deportations, and a government shutdown to force construction of a southern wall.”

But not everyone is standing with their president. Three high-level presidential advisory panels disbanded last week, and Sarah Anderson reports for Inequality.org that the mass resignations of all those bigwigs was the fruit of a “monthslong grass-roots campaign calling on CEOs to reject the president’s hate-filled agenda.”

And according to John Bowden at The Hill, a number of “former students at Liberty University are preparing to return their diplomas in a group protest of university president Jerry Falwell Jr.’s support for President Trump’s agenda.”

Evil, perhaps, but genius? –> Bill Scher writes at Politico about how the supposedly shrewd Steve Bannon was totally outplayed by his “globalist” opponents within the regime.

Gabriel Sherman reports for Vanity Fair that Bannon is seething with fury, and bent on getting revenge against those enemies. “The coming struggles will be as personal as they are ideological, waged not with leaks but with slashing Breitbart banners.”

How significant is the “Bannon wing” of the GOP? At FiveThirtyEight, Harry Enten writes that about 15 percent of Republican voters hold consistently Bannonite views on foreign policy, trade, immigration, infrastructure spending and the police — “not enough to win a Republican primary” but “big enough that Trump needs its continued support.”

Points for creativity –> Slate’s Daniel Politi rounded up the best signs from Saturday’s big counterprotest in Boston.

