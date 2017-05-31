Daily Reads: Trump Reportedly Pulling Out of Paris Deal; Nobody Wants Top WH Job

We produce this news digest every weekday. You can sign up to receive these updates as an email newsletter each morning.

Elections have consequences –> Jonathan Swan reports for Axios that Donald Trump has decided to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

Over there –> At least 80 people were killed and 350 wounded in a massive blast that rocked Kabul, Afghanistan this morning. Maija Liuhto and Shashank Bengali write for the Los Angeles Times that the car bomb attack was “one of the worst to strike Kabul since the 2001 US-led military invasion and a bloody reminder that Afghans continue to suffer in militant violence far from the international spotlight.”

This followed just a day after a series of suicide attacks in Baghdad that “shared many of the same heart-wrenching characteristics of last week’s attack at an arena in Manchester, England” left dozens dead, many of them children, according to Russell Goldman at The New York Times.

When your lawyer needs to lawyer up –> Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s combative consigliere, rejected congressional investigators’ invitation to testify about potential contacts between the Trump campaign and the Russians, and is widely expected to be subpoenaed. TPM’s Josh Marshall explains why this is “bad news” for Trump. “If I wanted to understand Donald Trump’s ties to Russia, the countries of the former Soviet Union and money from those countries and emigres from those countries,” he writes, “there’s no single person I’d want to look at more closely than Michael Cohen.”

Meanwhile, another Trump associate, former press officer Boris Epshteyn, confirmed that he has also been asked to testify. ABC’s Brian Ross, Matthew Mosk and Pete Madden report that Epshteyn is “the sixth Trump associate whose activities are being examined in the rapidly widening congressional investigation.” Darren Samuelsohn reports for Politico that “White House aides bracing for subpoenas and grand jury summons have already begun making inquiries for legal help to navigate the unfamiliar terrain” and “avoid serious harm to their reputations and careers, and perhaps even jail time.” And with the sudden resignation of Trump’s communications director this week, there’s a big job open the White House. But Buzzfeed interviewed 20 veteran GOP comms professionals, and all of them seemed reluctant to take a position widely seen as career suicide.

Too late –> Helena Horton offers a tragic report for The Telegraph: “Scientists have concluded that [Australia’s] Great Barrier Reef can no longer be saved because it is so damaged.” Experts say that “the plight of the reef is partly due to the ‘extraordinary rapidity’ of climate change.”

“An ancient Nordic religion is inspiring white supremacist terror” –> At The Center for Investigate Reporting’s Reveal, Will Carless offers an engrossing and frightening long read about “an ancient heathen religion known most commonly as Odinism” that appears to have inspired some serious violence. Anders Breivik, who killed 77 people in a series of attacks in Norway in 2011 is an adherent to the religion, and here in the US “in at least six cases since 2001, professed racist Odinists have been convicted of plotting — or pulling off — domestic terrorism attacks.”

Praise for a killer –> Max Boot, a neoconservative Trump critic, writes about Trump’s praise for Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, who “has become notorious for the wave of terror he has unleashed in the name of fighting drugs,” at Commentary. “Perhaps it’s just a coincidence,” writes Boot, “but since that glowing endorsement from Trump, Duterte has declared martial law on the island of Mindanao… [and] now suggests he may extend martial law to the entire country.”

Didn’t see that coming –> Congress has been operating under the assumption that they would need to increase the debt ceiling sometime this fall, but it turns out that the government will hit its limit in mid-July. Republicans had hoped to roll the increase into a larger spending bill in order to give their members cover for what has become a difficult vote for their caucus. Now they’re looking at “the prospect of a bruising fight over the debt limit — not just between Republicans and Democrats but within both parties,” according to Politico’s Burgess Everett and Rachael Bade.

Cruelty to humans –> At Rewire, Robyn Powell writes that since its passage in 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) “has both literally and figuratively opened countless doors for people like me, by requiring entities that are open to the public — such as restaurants, movie theaters, hospitals, hotels and museums — be fully accessible to people with disabilities.” Now, under the guise of “reform,” Congress is considering significantly watering down the ADA’s protections. “Never in my life as a disabled woman have I been so terrified of losing my civil rights as I am now,” writes Powell.

Cruelty to animals –> Trump’s proposed budget would cut $162 million from the Bureau of Land Management, and according to Horse and Hound magazine — probably cited by Moyers & Company for the first time — “up to 100,000 [wild] mustangs could face slaughter as the Trump administration slashes rural budgets.”

Healing hidden wounds –> At Mother Jones, Jeremy Lange has an inspiring photo essay about “a decorated US Army veteran who served three tours in Iraq” and is now “dead set on healing his mental wounds through rigorous farm work and the space of time.”

National treasure arrested –> Dozens of activists with the Moral Mondays movement were arrested on Tuesday during a protest against the state’s refusal to expand Medicaid, including Rev. William Barber, the founder of the movement. “We never come to get arrested,” Barber told the media, according to an Associated Press report. “But what we do come to do is exercise our constitutional right.” [via: The Miami Herald] In 2014, Barber was featured in the Moyers & Company report, “State of Conflict: North Carolina.”

So this is where we are –> During a discussion about GOP plans to cut spending on food stamps, NPR’s Scott Simon gave Rep. Adrian Smith (R-NE) multiple opportunities to say that every American should be “entitled to eat,” but he just would not do it. [via: The Hill]



