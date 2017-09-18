Daily Reads: St. Louis Protests Enter Fourth Day After Killer Cop’s Acquittal; Trump Allies Target Warren, Other Dem Contenders

We produce this news digest every weekday. You can sign up to receive these updates as an email newsletter each morning.





No justice and no peace –> Over 80 people were arrested in St. Louis following the acquittal of Jason Stockley, a white police officer who was recorded saying he was going to kill a black suspect moments before shooting him multiple times at point-blank range. Stockley claimed that the man, Anthony Lamar Smith, was going for a gun, but only Stockley’s DNA was found on the weapon. While the verdict shocked the community, Joel Currier and Robert Patrick report for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that it wasn’t surprising given “the history of police shootings and the law that governs police use of force.”

And a CBS News crew caught an unmarked police vehicle on video backing up at high speed through a group of protesters. Nobody was hurt.

“The world will be all ears“ –> Leaders from around the globe will gather in New York this week for the UN General Assembly meeting, and Peter Baker writes at The New York Times that many of them are still trying to get a handle on Trump and figure out how his “America first” approach fits, or doesn’t fit, with the US’ traditional leadership role.

Twelve days –> On Sept. 30, the budget resolution allowing the Senate to gut the Affordable Care Act with just 51 votes is set to expire, and some Republicans are taking one last bite at the apple. Burgess Everett and Josh Dawsey game out their chances at Politico.

The dangerous “myth” of racial equality –> Slate’s Jamelle Bouie look at a growing disconnect: “There is hard evidence that explicit racial discrimination remains a major part of American life in the early 21st century,” he writes, yet most Americans “believe that despite the challenges our society currently faces, we are at least past the era of outright and explicit exclusion.”

Like Pravda, but privately owned –> Sinclair Broadcast Group, the conservative media conglomerate poised to become the country’s largest owner of local TV stations, “is mandating the broadcast of multiple programs favorable to President Donald Trump on [Rhode Island’s] most-watched television station,” as it does with its other local outlets around the country. Jacqueline Tempera reports for The Providence Journal that with Sinclair’s “recent hire of former Trump aide Boris Epshteyn, viewers can expect to see more of the chain’s political programming.”

Defiant –> On Saturday, the California legislature “passed a ‘sanctuary state’ bill to protect immigrants without legal residency in the US, part of a broader push by Democrats to counter expanded deportation orders under the Trump administration.” Jazmine Ulloa has more at the Los Angeles Times.

A Civil War among oligarchs –> Michael Scherer and Matea Gold report for The Washington Post that the GOP establishment, backed by the Chamber of Commerce and the Koch brothers network, among others, is battling for control of the GOP with Steve Bannon and his white nationalist “America first” wing, which is being supported in large part by the hedge fund billionaire Robert Mercer and his daughter, Rebekah.

Personnel is policy –> Pema Levy reports for Mother Jones that Trump’s pick to be the Department of Homeland Security’s top civil rights lawyer, Cameron Quinn, is a Republican election lawyer who “doesn’t have a background in national security or in protecting civil rights” but “has worked with conservative groups pushing for policies that restrict the ability of minorities to vote.”

Deal with the Devil –> At The Guardian, Nathan Robinson writes that in this new era of detente with the Trump regime, “Democrats should be willing to strike deals… if those deals further progressive values,” but they “must not adopt a ‘friendly relationship’ with him… that would keep them from fighting him on the most noxious parts of his plans for the country.”

“Restricting current immigration levels is the last thing they need“ –> While the White House and its congressional allies consider measures to limit legal immigration to the US, The Atlantic’s Ron Brownstein looks at research that “shows that a broad range of communities across the Midwest is relying on immigration to stabilize their populations and revive their economies.”

An early start –> Cynical observers often say that the next presidential campaign begins as soon as the midterms end, but Gabriel DeBenedetti reports for Politico that Donald Trump’s Republican allies have already “begun plotting to take down or weaken potential Democratic challengers in 2020,” including efforts to “blemish” Elizabeth Warren.

And speaking of Liz Warren, Brian Beutler writes at The New Republic that her brainchild, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, provides “a roadmap for the left to make antitrust reform a reality,” and for Dems to define themselves as opponents of monopolies and oligopolies that rip off Americans every day.

Exporting junk-food –> “As their growth slows in the wealthiest countries,” write Andrew Jacobs and Matt Richtel for The New York Times, “multinational food companies like Nestlé, PepsiCo and General Mills have been aggressively expanding their presence in developing nations, unleashing a marketing juggernaut that is upending traditional diets from Brazil to Ghana to India.” Public health experts warn that increasing consumption of junk food, “is contributing to a new epidemic of diabetes and heart disease, chronic illnesses that are fed by soaring rates of obesity in places that struggled with hunger and malnutrition just a generation ago.”

Not funny in context –> It might have been comical when Manatee County, Florida officials tapped a lifeguard whose brother is deaf to act as a sign-language interpreter and he “spelled the wrong words and gesticulated gibberish,” including warning the public about “pizza” and “bear monsters,” but the context was a press briefing about the approach of Hurricane Irma, and advocates for the deaf community say the mistranslation of vital information, including evacuation procedures, could have led to needless tragedy. Christina Caron has more at The New York Times.

Cabin fever –> After eight months “cooped up in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii volcano,” four men and two women who were “part of a study designed to better understand the psychological impacts a long-term space mission would have on astronauts” emerged from isolation on Sunday. Caleb Jones report for the Associated Press that “the data they produced will help NASA select individuals and groups with the right mix of traits to best cope with the stress, isolation and danger of a two-to-three year trip to Mars.”



Daily Reads was compiled by BillMoyers.com staff and edited by Kristin Miller.

