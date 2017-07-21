Daily Reads: A Potential Authoritarian Crisis as Trump Seeks to Undermine Mueller Probe

We produce this news digest every weekday. You can sign up to receive these updates as an email newsletter each morning.

A potential authoritarian crisis –> Following the president’s furious rant about Justice Department and FBI officials on Wednesday, The Washington Post reports that the president’s “lawyers are exploring ways to limit or undercut special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia investigation, building a case against what they allege are his conflicts of interest and discussing the president’s authority to grant pardons, according to people familiar with the effort.” They add that he’s asking about whether he can pardon himself, which has long been a subject of legal controversy.

And Michael Schmidt, Maggie Haberman and Matt Apuzzo report for The New York Times that “Trump’s lawyers and aides” may be trying “to build a case to fire Mr. Mueller or get some members of his team recused.”

As if calling his bluff after Trump appeared to warn Mueller against probing beyond Russian collusion, the special counsel is now “examining a broad range of transactions involving Trump’s businesses as well as those of his associates,” according to Bloomberg’s Greg Farrell and Christian Berthelsen. They add that “the roots of Mueller’s follow-the-money investigation lie partly in a wide-ranging money-laundering probe launched [against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort] by then-Manhattan US Attorney Preet Bharara last year.”

Brian Beutler writes at The New Republic that “we’re on the brink of an authoritarian crisis.” He writes, “quite apart from the question of whether his campaign conspired with Russian intelligence to sabotage Hillary Clinton’s campaign, it is widely suspected that a peek under the hood of the Trump organization will reveal serious financial crimes. Assuming that informed speculation is correct, and assuming our system of checks hasn’t broken down, Mueller would uncover the wrongdoing and bring down a president, or Trump would fire Mueller and Congress would step in to edge Trump out. But at the moment there are no reliable sources of accountability. None.”

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny and Dan Merica report that “Trump’s trashing of several of his administration’s top justice officials… including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, is causing deep alarm inside the West Wing, leading some to worry that their loyalty to Trump might not be reciprocated from the man in the Oval Office.”

And Jonathan Chait writes at New York Magazine that while Trump wasn’t exactly clear and articulate during the Times interview, “a consistent idea manages to poke through the delirious rambling. Trump repeatedly affirmed his conviction that the entire federal government ought to be operated for his personal benefit.”

A “huge push” by Big Oil and Gas –> With all eyes on Kremlingate and the health care battle, Evan Popp reports for The Progressive that Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell may fast-track a bill “that would speed up environmentally harmful projects by loosening fossil-fuel regulations.” Among other things, the “Energy and Natural Resources Act of 2017” would “give the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission greater authority to allow new natural gas projects, which the commission generally approves. And it would greenlight millions of dollars for research into frozen fossil-fuel deposits under the ocean floor.”

Speaking of giveaways to big business –> While on the campaign trail, Trump supposedly held an unorthodox view of infrastructure spending for a Republican, but Rebecca Burns writes at In These Times that he has since “signaled that he plans to ramp up federal tax incentives for public-private partnerships that hand control of our infrastructure to Wall Street firms, which are ready and willing to manage it in exchange for hefty fees.” Infrastructure is currently on the back-burner, but let’s keep an eye out for this in the coming months.

Tangentially related, David Farenthold reports for The Washington Post that “Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida has asked permission to hire 70 foreign workers this fall, attesting — in the middle of the White House’s ‘Made in America Week’ — that it cannot find qualified Americans to serve as cooks, waiters and housekeepers.”

Not. Dead. Yet. –> It looks like the Senate is in fact going to vote on a health care bill next week… maybe. Which one? That’s an open question. Vox’s Dylan Scott writes, “there are competing bills, one to repeal and replace Obamacare, one to partially repeal it but with no replacement. It’s not clear whether there are even the votes to start debate, because senators don’t know what is being put up for a vote.” With Sen. John McCain back home in Arizona, it’s easy to imagine that this will primarily be a performance for the GOP base. But stay tuned.

In the meantime, Sam Stein reports for The Daily Beast that the Trump regime “has spent taxpayer money meant to encourage enrollment in the Affordable Care Act on a public relations campaign aimed at methodically strangling it.” Stein adds that “the effort, which involves a multipronged social media push as well as video testimonials designed at damaging public opinion of President Obama’s health care law, is far more robust and sustained than has been publicly revealed or realized.” Legal experts and congressional Dems are asking for an investigation into whether this is legal.

“Why the left will win” –> In 2002, John Judis and Ruy Teixeira wrote The Emerging Democratic Majority, an influential book arguing that a rising coalition of educated urban liberals, women and people of color offered an opportunity for Democrats to establish a solid governing majority in the years to come. They looked prescient when Barack Obama won with exactly that coalition in 2008. But the authors have since split — Judis now believes they were too optimistic. Teixeira, who recently wrote The Optimistic Leftist: Why the 21st Century will be Better Than You Think, is, as you might imagine from that title, still hopeful. At Talking Points Memo, they got the old band back together as Judis interviewed Teixeira.

“Dingbatitude” –> Science Guy Bill Nye speaks to The Los Angeles Times’ Pat Morrison about climate change denial, anti-intellectualism, hostility toward science and that poll we mentioned last week which found that 58 percent of Republicans believe colleges and universities are hurting America.

Rand Paul offers his annual one good libertarian thing –> The Guardian’s Jamiles Lartey reports that “Sens. Rand Paul and Kamala Harris are cosponsoring legislation released Thursday that would incentivize states to reform their systems of ‘money bail’, which keeps defendants awaiting trial in jail unless they pay for their release.” The system, writes Lartey, “leaves many poor people in the no-win position of having to either remain in jail, take a plea deal regardless of their guilt or innocence, or enter into a predatory agreement with private bail bonds company who post bail on their behalf.”

Elsewhere in the multiverse –> At FiveThirtyEight, Nate Silver does a pretty good job of imagining what life would be like if Hillary Clinton had managed to pull it out last November. In that plane of existence, Trump hasn’t yet conceded.

Some things would probably look the same as they do on this Earth. CNN’s Oliver Darcy reports that, “as a cloud of negative news hangs over President Donald Trump and his administration, a familiar face has been all over the airwaves on Fox News: Hillary Clinton. The former Democratic presidential candidate, a favorite villain of the right, has been featured prominently across Fox News’ programming this week.”

Some Kremlingate news –> It’s not directly related to Kremlingate, but Reuters’ Yeganeh Torbati and Ernest Scheyder report that “the United States on Thursday admonished Exxon Mobil Corp for ‘reckless disregard’ of US sanctions in dealings with Russia in 2014 when Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was the global oil company’s chief executive, and fined it $2 million.” Exxon denies the charge and is suing to have the decision overturned.

And Bob Dreyfuss reports for The Nation that Marc Kasowitz, an attorney representing Trump in the Russia investigation, is “entangled in what could be a conflict of interest stemming from his work on behalf of Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank. State-owned Sberbank is led by executives closely tied to President Vladimir Putin, and the bank was involved in an aborted 2013 deal to construct a Trump-branded hotel in Moscow. Two of the individuals involved in the Sberbank case… are Yuri Y. Chaika, the Russian state prosecutor, and his son, Artem Chaika, both of whom are named as participants in a conspiracy to raid and bankrupt a Russian company and jail its owner.” Yuri Chaika was also supposedly the source of the “dirt” on Hillary Clinton that Trump Jr. was hoping to get during that fateful meeting in Trump Tower.

Weird things happen in Florida –> In the early hours of Saturday morning, “a 15-pound bag of frozen pork landed on the Deerfield Beach home of Travis Adair and his family.” Nobody seems to know how the meat ended up in gravity’s clutches high above the East Coast of the Sunshine State, but since nobody was hurt and the roof remained intact, everyone involved seems to be taking it well. One resident told ABC News that the incident certainly “beats hearing about all the politics going on.” According to the report, the incident “has given everyone in Myakka City a laugh.”



Daily Reads was compiled by BillMoyers.com staff and edited by Kristin Miller.

We produce this news digest every weekday. You can sign up to receive these updates as an email.