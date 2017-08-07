Daily Reads: Minnesota Mosque Bombing Was an “Act of Terror”; The GOP’s Shadow Campaign for 2020

We produce this news digest every weekday. You can sign up to receive these updates as an email newsletter each morning.

Vote of confidence –> Over the weekend, Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns reported for The New York Times that “Trump’s first term is ostensibly just warming up, but luminaries in his own party have begun what amounts to a shadow campaign for 2020 — as if the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue weren’t involved.”

Minnesota mosque bombed –> “The Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in suburban Minneapolis, like other US mosques, occasionally receives threatening calls and emails,” writes Jeff Baenen for the AP. “Its leaders say they’re more frightened now after an explosive shattered windows and damaged a room as worshippers prepared for morning prayers” early on Saturday morning.

Gov. Mark Dayton says yesterday’s bombing of Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Minnesota was an “act of terrorism.” https://t.co/8JFOO9K8O3 — Mukhtar M. Ibrahim (@mukhtaryare) Aug. 6, 2017

Sadly, the Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR) says that its Facebook page was quickly overrun by commenters praising the attack — and lamenting that nobody had been killed.

And while it shouldn’t be related, it is: AC Thompson reports for ProPublica that Sikhs in the US have been “mistaken for Muslims” and “faced suspicion and violence” for over 100 years.

A “win,” but… –> Emily Tamkin and Robbie Gramer report for Foreign Policy that the US successfully pushed a harsh package of new sanctions against North Korea through the UN Security Council.

But despite the diplomatic win, the State Department, under Rex Tillerson, remains “in a state of paralysis,” according to New York Magazine’s Margaret Hartmann, who says the former Exxon CEO’s poor management and apparent lack of interest in the role are primarily to blame for the agency’s dysfunction.

I hired my gardener to be my plumber. Why is my kitchen underwater? https://t.co/fL4wODSzd4 — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) Aug. 5, 2017

One thing at a time –> Congressional Republicans are ready to move on from health care, for now, but the White House keeps signaling that it’s not. Politico’s Bernie Becker and Aaron Lorenzo write that, because “the aggressive timeline they have set up for overhauling the tax code this fall leaves them little room for error,” the regime’s refusal to give up on the last battle could get in the way of the fighting the next one.

And Jonathan Swan reports for Axios that as the debt ceiling approaches and the next budget comes up, “there’s a good chance of a government shutdown before the end of the year because of deep rifts over spending priorities” within the GOP.

“You wouldn’t see that if they didn’t feel like there was a considerable threat“ –> At The Hill, Devin Henry writes that federal employees across the government are stepping up their “defiance” of Trump, and the Trump appointees leading their agencies.

And four journalists report for The Daily Beast that “an internal White House enemies list of alleged Obama loyalists to be fired early in the Trump administration is a key contributor to a long-running feud between the National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.”

Nation of laws –> At The American Prospect, Brentin Mock reports that Attorney General Jeff Sessions “has been more inclined to cater to police forces than to improve policing practices,” and now seems “determined to undermine a law he has a duty to enforce.”

Going home isn’t always fun –> “Sen. Cory Gardner was shouted at and derided during a Durango town hall Friday afternoon… as an unruly-at-times crowd pressed the Republican on health care.” And Gardner wasn’t the only one to get an earful, as Jesse Paul reports for The Denver Post.

“Collateral damage?“ ISIS is on its last legs in Syria and Iraq. But the US air campaign continues apace. Laura Gottesdiener reports for Mother Jones that “reports from Syrian journalists and activists, as well as first-person accounts from people with family members in areas under US bombardment, detail a strikingly different tale of the offensive [than that offered by US officials] — one that looks a lot less like a battle against the Islamic State and a lot more like a war on civilians.”

“Tangled web“ –> Ruth May, a professor of business at The University of Dallas, writes for The Dallas Morning News that while it’s generally assumed that congressional Republicans have seemed less than eager to get to the bottom of Trump’s potential connections to Russia because of partisanship, it may in fact be “because they have their own links to the Russian oligarchy that they would prefer go unnoticed.”

And The Guardian’s Julian Borger takes a bird’s eye view of recent reporting and concludes that the White House “is now a crime scene,” as “the legal net around Donald Trump’s beleaguered presidency [has] tightened dramatically.”

Culture of misogyny –> Eric Bolling became the latest in an increasingly lengthy line of Fox News hosts and executives charged with sexual harassment. He was suspended on Saturday “amid allegations that he sent lewd photographs via text message to three female colleagues,” according to Daniel Politi at Slate. Shortly after the announcement, a frequent Fox contributor wrote on Facebook that Bolling had made numerous unwanted advances toward her over the years.

A tough lift –> At FiveThirtyEight, David Wasserman explains why “the pro-GOP biases in both chambers [of Congress] are at historic highs.”

