Daily Reads: May Day Protests Are Planned Nationwide; Trump’s Online Fans Struggle With Net Neutrality Position

Marching for climate justice –> An estimated 200,000 people turned out on Sunday to protest the Trump administration’s anti-climate-action agenda. In oppressive heat that rivaled the hottest April 29 on record, marchers surrounded the White House carrying signs and and chanting slogans such as “resistance is here to stay, welcome to your 100th day.”

The march sought to highlight the front-line communities that are already feeling the effects of climate change — “usually low- to middle-income communities, often communities of color,” one organizer with the climate justice coalition It Takes Roots told our reporters.

The march took a “big tent” approach, and that paid off, writes Robinson Meyer at The Atlantic. Organizers “were able to pull in attendees from racial and indigenous justice groups, labor unions and other modern left campaigns like Fight for $15, and Democratic Socialists” — all movements composed of people who will all be affected by climate change.

Workers unite in protest –> Happy May! May 1, May Day, is traditionally a day of protest, and is alternatively called “International Workers Day.” Al Jazeera has a history of the day, which explains, “In dozens of countries, May Day is an official holiday, and for labour rights campaigners it is particularly important. In the United States, it is symbolic of past labour struggles against a host of workers’ rights violations, including lengthy work days and weeks, poor conditions and child labor.”

Protests are expected across the US, many in solidarity with immigrants, Julianne Hing writes for The Nation. In fact, this year’s demonstrations may be among the largest ever. “The turbulent Trump era and draconian attacks on immigrant communities all but guarantee a bigger and more passionate turnout than usual this year,” Hing writes.

While many of the largest actions will focus on Trump’s recent anti-immigrant actions, such as the two (now-struck-down) travel bans and VOICE, the hotline to report immigrant crime, Deirdre Fulton writes for Common Dreams that “workers everywhere are being urged to participate given the Trump administration’s blatant disdain for labor protections and ordinary Americans.”

Crackdown in Turkey –> At May Day protests in Turkey this morning, police arrested dozens of demonstrators. This follows a crackdown on Saturday by the increasingly dictatorial government of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, which fired some 3,900 government employees in a purge and blocked access to Wikipedia.

Page not found –> EPA-hosted webpages that, for 20 years, have provided information on climate science were removed on Friday evening, Chris Mooney and Juliet Eilperin report for The Washington Post. Some of these urls now go to pages that explain the website is being revised “to reflect EPA’s priorities under the leadership of President Trump and Administrator Pruitt.” Among the pages that were removed was one that many used to fact check Scott Pruitt when, earlier this year, he expressed uncertainty about humans’ role in climate change during an interview on CNBC.

No money for the wall –> The government will stay open, thanks to a deal reached by Congress on Saturday night. It does not include money for Trump’s wall. Congress is expected to vote on the deal later this week, Caitlin MacNeal reports for Talking Points Memo.

Conflicted on net neutrality –> Many among Trump’s online fanbase are not fans of his FCC chair’s plan to allow more corporate control of the internet by relaxing net neutrality protections. At The Outline, Andy Martino speaks with some Trump supporters on reddit, an online forum that has traditionally been home to strong support for net neutrality, and for anti-establishment candidates like Trump and Sanders. “Definitely experiencing regret,” one user told Martino of the FCC news. “Convinced we need a third party.”

Minds change –> At The Intercept, Sharon Lerner speaks with a former spokesperson for a climate denying think tank who studied the data and changed his mind. He is now working to convince Republican politicians of the necessity of climate action.

