Daily Reads: The First Dreamer Deported; The Corporations and Ultra-Rich Who Bankrolled the Inauguration

We produce this news digest every weekday. You can sign up to receive these updates as an email newsletter each morning.

First dreamer deported –> President Trump said in January that young immigrants brought to the US by their parents “shouldn’t be very worried. I do have a big heart.” But USA Today discovered that one 23-year-old beneficiary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program put in place by Obama was deported in February. Three hours after immigration agents approached Manuel Montes while he was waiting for a ride in California, he was in Mexico, a country he had not lived in since he was 9 years old.

The backdrop for this story are Jeff Sessions’ recent moves to bring efforts to track down immigrants deep into the country’s interior. “Cities and towns in Nevada, Kansas, Kentucky and other states distant from Mexico could see the sharp shift in federal law enforcement operations and courts that happened several years ago along the southwest border,” Julia Preston reports for The Marshall Project.

Run-off in Georgia –> A last-minute effort by Donald Trump and Republican-aligned groups, who spent roughly $4.7 million on attack ads and other expenses, may have paid off: Democrat Jon Ossoff won slightly less than 50 percent of the vote in the Georgia special election. That means he’s headed for a runoff election on June 20 against Republican Karen Handel. In all three counties to cast votes, Ossoff attracted a larger percentage of the vote than Hillary Clinton did last November, Greg Bluestein notes at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In the meantime, there will be a special election in Montana to fill the seat vacated by Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke. DNC chair Tom Perez and Bernie Sanders are headed to the state to stump for Rob Quist, a populist Democrat and folk musician who is running a campaign “to protect our public lands, fight for working families, work for better health care and stand up to Wall Street and special interests.”

The numbers are in –> Donald Trump raised $107 million for his inauguration, more than double the previous record — $53 million for Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration. “Numerous corporate powerhouses and individual business titans — including fossil fuels, financial and food and beverage interests with lucrative business before the federal government — helped fund” the celebration, Dave Levinthal reports for The Center for Public Integrity. “The donations earned contributors exclusive access during inauguration weekend to Trump, his family, top administration officials and exclusive events conducted on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 in Washington, DC.”

Curtains for Chicago EPA? –> Scott Pruitt may or may not be weighing a proposal to shut down a regional EPA office in Chicago, which, Scott Hand reports for ThinkProgress, would cut roughly 1,000 jobs and deal a blow to the agency’s efforts to clean up the Great Lakes. Despite reports saying the office could be closed, the regional administrator in charge told his staff in an email that “These stories are not true, are pure speculation.” Nonetheless, Kevin Bogardus reports for Greenwire, agency employees don’t have high hopes, with one employee describing the mood to Bogardus as “extremely somber, gloomy, subdued and demoralizing.”

No reply –> Democrats are alleging that employees at federal departments and agencies, on orders from the Trump administration, are withholding from members of Congress and their staff the information they need to do committee work. “The issue started in January and grew into such a concern that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) asked Rep. John Sarbanes (D-MD) to track Democrats’ correspondence to the executive branch that have gotten no response,” Darryl Fears reports for The Washington Post. “So far, Sarbanes said, there are more than 100 cases from the House.”

Just an innocent mix up! –>Last week, Trump announced that “an armada” was sailing toward North Korea. Turns out, it wasn’t; the ships in question were headed in the opposite direction, toward the Indian Ocean, to do some joint exercises with the Australian Navy. Department of Defense officials described “a glitch-ridden sequence of events,” to The New York Times, “from an ill-timed announcement of the deployment by the military’s Pacific Command to a partially erroneous explanation by the defense secretary, Jim Mattis — all of which perpetuated the false narrative that a flotilla was racing toward the waters off North Korea.”

The National Parks of the future –> Artist Hannah Rothstein reimagined classic advertisements for our National Parks so, instead of promoting parks as they existed in the past, they promote them as they might in exist in the future. The national parks are on the front lines of climate change, which makes for interesting — and grim — results. Brian Kahn has some examples at Climate Central.

Daily Reads was compiled by John Light and edited by Kristin Miller.

We produce this news digest every weekday. You can sign up to receive these updates as an email.