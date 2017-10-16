Daily Reads: Donald Trump’s Legal Fees; Colin Kaepernick Takes on the NFL

We produce this news digest every weekday. You can sign up to receive these updates as an email newsletter each morning.





Stricken Somalia –> The death toll in Somalia’s worst terror attack continues to rise after Saturday’s truck bomb attack in the heart of Mogadishu that has been attributed to the militant group Al Shabab, according to The Guardian’s Jason Burke. “The death toll will still be higher because some people are still missing,” said one official, but Burk reports that “a definitive death toll may never be established because the intense heat generated by the blast meant the remains of many people would not be found.”

Collusion? –> Colin Kaepernick, the first NFL player to take a knee during the national anthem to protest racially discriminatory policing, is suing the NFL for collusion. Trump is described in the suit as “an organizing force” in the “unusual and bizarre behavior” the teams displayed during an off-season when they all refused to sign the former star player. Brandon Carter has more at The Hill.

Speaking of legal moves –> A high-stakes legal showdown is brewing for President Donald Trump,” report Jessica Garrison and Kendall Taggart for Buzzfeed, “as a woman who said he groped her has subpoenaed all documents from his campaign pertaining to ‘any woman alleging that Donald J. Trump touched her inappropriately.’”

Relatedly, Donald Trump’s presidential campaign spent over $1 million on legal fees in the last quarter, according to USA Today’s Fredreka Schouten and Christopher Schnaars.

“Bleeding the base“ –> Brian Dickerson writes for The Detroit Free Press that 70 percent of those who will be affected by Donald Trump’s decision to halt cost-sharing payments to insurers live in states that he won in 2016, and wonders why the president is “targeting the elements of the Affordable Care Act that most benefit his supporters?”

One part of the answer is that he can. The New York Times’ David Leonhardt looks at what Trump’s supporters are hearing about the move from the conservative media. Outlets like Fox News and right-wing radio are framing Trump’s actions as great news, delivering cost savings and greater access. But these perspectives, Leonhardt writes, “depend on a basic misperception about the way that insurance works.”

Impeach? Not so fast –> Jane Mayer writes for The New Yorker about the potential “dangers” of a president Mike Pence.

Europe turns right, again –> “Austria became the latest European country to take a sharp turn right on Sunday, with the conservative People’s Party riding a hard-line position on immigration to victory in national elections,” report Griff Witte and Luisa Beck for The Washington Post.

At The Daily Beast. Josephine Huetlin profiles Austria’s next chancellor, 31-year-old Sebastian Kurz, whom she describes as “the fresh young face” of Europe’s anti-immigrant far-right.

And on the other side of the ideological spectrum, Venezuela’s socialist ruling party secured a surprise victory in gubernatorial elections on Sunday, but the BBC reports that opposition groups are questioning the integrity of the process.



Daily Reads was compiled by BillMoyers.com staff and edited by Kristin Miller.

