Daily Reads: Congress’ Funding Agreement Doesn’t Look Like Trump’s Budget; Cities Can Now Sue Banks Over Foreclosure Crisis

Spared for now –> The House Rules Committee is scheduled to consider a bill today to fund the government through September. It will have to pass by Friday at midnight to keep the government open.

The plan is a compromise reached by Democrats and Republicans on Sunday night. At the moment, the bill (which still has to be voted on in the House and Senate) looks nothing like Trump’s budget — the EPA, for instance, would only be cut by 1 percent, Mark Hand reports for ThinkProgress, and other agencies would be expanded. The bill also allocates new funds for border security — but not for a wall. Despite this, Donald Trump told Bloomberg, “We’re very happy with it.”

Why is the bill so different than the priorities Trump laid out earlier this year? “Republicans, despite controlling both houses of Congress and the White House, had a problem when it came to funding the government: They needed Democrats to sign on,” Tara Golshan writes for Vox. “Unlike Trump’s Cabinet nominations, which only a need a simple majority of 51 votes in the Senate to pass, a spending bill needs 60 votes — meaning Republicans in the Senate need their entire party and at least eight Democrats to sign on to the omnibus.”

SCOTUS deals banks a blow –> The Supreme Court ruled yesterday that cities can sue banks over the discriminitory lending practices that helped fuel the 2008 financial crisis. “Miami accuses the banks of targeting African-American and Latino customers with predatory lending practices from 2004 to 2012 that led to foreclosures and vacancies in minority neighborhoods,” Bill Chappell reports for NPR. “In addition to frustrating the city’s efforts toward racial integration, Miami says, the foreclosures prompted a number of negative effects, from crippling property values and tax revenues to putting a burden on the city to service blighted and unsafe properties.” Cities like Miami — and Los Angeles, which was heavily affected by the crisis — can now bring suits under the Fair Housing Act.

Black teen shot in Texas –> The police chief in a Balch Springs, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, indicated after reviewing body-cam footage yesterday that a police officer had lied about his decision to shoot a 15-year-old black teen. The officer had said Jordan Edwards was driving a car, in reverse, toward him when he fired a shot from a rifle through the car’s window, hitting Edwards in the head. The body-cam footage revealed that Edwards was driving away from the officer, The Dallas Morning News reports.

The abusive chicken industry –> ProPublica’s Michael Grabell is out with a fascinating and infuriating longread about how Case Farms, an enormous chicken processing company and one of America’s most dangerous workplaces, made a practice of regularly recruiting undocumented and underaged immigrants. “When these workers have fought for higher pay and better conditions, the company has used their immigration status to get rid of vocal workers, avoid paying for injuries and quash dissent.”

“We know where you live” –> When Donald Trump was going through litigation related to a hotel bankruptcy in 2009, a lawyer representing clients who were suing Trump received an ominous phone call. If you keep bothering Trump, a caller who identified himself as Carmine told the lawyer, “we know where you live and we’re going to your house for your wife and kids.” Police traced that call to a pay phone across the street from a theater where Trump was appearing on The Late Show with David Letterman. Jason Leopold reports for Buzzfeed.

Cashing in –> Barack Obama is coming under fire for accepting $400,000 check to give a speech to a Wall Street brokerage house. His defenders say all former presidents do it — but that’s not a given, Zaid Jilani writes for The Intercept. Jimmy Carter and Harry Truman refused to cash in. Steven W. Thrasher writes for The Guardian that “Obama’s project was or ever would be racial and economic justice was always a dream — and the sooner we let go of this and recognize Obama for who he is and what he does, the better we’ll all be.”

