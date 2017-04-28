Daily Reads: Climate Marchers Descend on DC; Majority of House Dems Support ‘Medicare-for-All’

We produce this news digest every weekday. You can sign up to receive these updates as an email newsletter each morning.

Get ready for the climate march –> For the second successive weekend, demonstrators plan to march in Washington, DC to deliver a clear message to the White House about climate change: It is not a hoax and the American people want action now. Saturday’s People’s Climate March is expected to be larger and more explicitly political than last weekend’s march for science.

Though they’re timed to coincide with the climate-denying president’s 100th day in office, environmental activist Bill McKibben writes for The Nation (reprinted at our site) that the marches were being planned long before Trump took office and are about more than his administration: “They’re also about the machine that has been driving the planet in a dangerous direction for decades, a machine that spans parties, ideologies and continents.”

Activists are trying to build a broad base and bring less politically active people into a broad movement, Emma Foeringer Merchant reports for Grist (also reprinted at our site.) The last People’s Climate March, held in New York in 2014 — with other actions taking place around the globe — was the largest climate march in history and drew some half a million people. But at The Conversation, DePaul University’s Jill Hopke, who has studied how people engage with climate activism, says that march organizers need to reframe their messaging in order to engage the “approximately seven in 10 Trump voters” who “may be reachable on climate issues.”

Major milestone –> For the first time, the majority of Democrats in the House support “Medicare-for-all” — a form of universal health care. “Calls for a more compassionate and fair healthcare system — and unified push-back against the GOP’s efforts to dismantle Obamacare — have dominated contentious town halls during the two congressional recesses since Trump’s inauguration, and advocates say that such grassroots activism has built crucial momentum behind the movement for Medicare-for-All,” Nika Knight reports for Common Dreams.

Republicans may also be responding to that pushback: Votes on the latest attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act were delayed until next week. Even after cutting a deal with the Freedom Caucus, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) is struggling to round up enough votes, Politico reports.

A bad month for Mike Flynn –> Now the former national security adviser is being investigated by his former employer, the Pentagon. Flynn, Emmarie Huetteman and Matthew Rosenberg report for The New York Times, “was explicitly told in 2014 to seek approval for any payments he accepted from a foreign government, documents released on Thursday show. But a year later, he was paid $45,000 by a Kremlin-backed news organization to give a speech in Moscow, an arrangement lawmakers say he failed to disclose the next month when he submitted paperwork to renew his security clearance.”

Some unsettling words from our president –> Donald Trump shared some thoughts on North Korea in an interview with Reuters, posted this morning. This quote is attracting quite a bit of attention: “There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely.” So is this one: “I loved my previous life. I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.”

Immigration is falling –> There’s been a drastic reduction in the flow of immigration since Trump took office. “He’s been able to accomplish that without any new legislation — and without many of his signature ideas solidly in place, including executive orders that have been put on hold by the courts and a proposed wall on the Mexican border,” Joel Rose reports for NPR. This may be just the beginning, as the Department of Homeland Security and Jeff Sessions’ Department of Justice are laying the groundwork to put in place new, anti-immigrant measures.

But the Supreme Court is exploring the limits of an anti-immigration crackdown: It heard a case earlier this week about a naturalized Serbian-American whose citizenship was revoked and who was deported to Serbia after it turned out she had lied on her citizenship application years ago. The judges, regardless of political ideology, seemed incredulous that this was OK, Ed Kilgore reports for New York magazine.

Another thing to march about –> Trump will sign an executive order today meant to open up large, new areas in the Arctic, Atlantic and Pacific to offshore drilling. The order will essentially overturn actions by the Obama administration that protected those waters. “It would ask Interior to consider whether to undo Obama’s indefinite drilling bans, and it might also direct officials to look into changing some of Obama’s regulations on equipment to stop out-of-control wells and standards specific to Arctic drilling,” Timothy Cama reports for The Hill.

Almost there –> At a press conference before taking office, Trump promised to put more than 400 of his businesses into a trust controlled by his sons. That didn’t happen. But 100 days after the deadline, he’s nearly there, ProPublica and WNYC report. “President Trump and his daughter Ivanka are closing in on removing their names from the one business where they are still listed as managers on state filings.”

