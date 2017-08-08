Daily Reads: Climate Change Impacting the US, as Fed Agency Bans Mentions of Climate Change

We produce this news digest every weekday. You can sign up to receive these updates as an email newsletter each morning.

Nothing to see here –> Lisa Friedman reports for The New York Times that a draft report by “scientists from 13 federal agencies” finds that “Americans are feeling the effects of climate change right now. According to the report, which is awaiting approval by the regime, “the average temperature in the United States has risen rapidly and drastically since 1980, and recent decades have been the warmest of the past 1,500 years.”

Oliver Milman reports for The Guardian that “staff at the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) have been told to avoid using the term climate change in their work, with the officials instructed to reference ‘weather extremes’ instead.”

The BBC has a disturbing story today about the less than perfect records being kept by some nations regarding their climate-warning gases. “These flaws posed a bigger threat to the Paris climate agreement than US President Donald Trump’s intention to withdraw, researchers told BBC Radio 4’s Counting Carbon program.”

Family propaganda? –> “Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law is ‘running the show’ at his Trump TV project funded by his re-election campaign,” report Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng at The Daily Beast. They add that Lara Trump, Eric’s wife, is playing an increasingly prominent role in Trump’s permanent campaign.

And Josh Marshall at Talking Points Memo started poking around a site that sells cheap Trump merchandise, and its ostensible figurehead, who may or may not exist and may or may not be an African-American woman who became disenchanted by Obama.

Escalation –> Courtney Kube reports for NBC that the Pentagon’s considering a plan — which may become a “named operation” because “naming it would provide more funding” — to attack Islamic militants in the Philippines with drones.

Hurting his own –> Trade treaties like the Trans Pacific Partnership tend to be bad for union workers, for communities that rely on manufacturing and for democratic government, but they have always been very good for agricultural producers in wealthy countries, and Adam Behsudi reports for Politico that Trump’s “America first” approach to trade is not going over well with some of his strongest supporters in rural America.

‘The Ayatollah of Alabama’ –> Ed Kilgore writes at New York magazine that former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, currently suspended for refusing to honor the Supreme Court’s ruling legalizing same-sex marriage, is running for the Senate, and thanks to two other candidates who are ultra-conservative in a more mainstream Alabama way who are tearing each other apart in the GOP primary, he just might sneak in.

Blocked –> Sen. Elizabeth Warren is holding up the nomination of a corporate attorney who represented companies looking to make mega-mergers to head up the Justice Department’s antitrust division, which polices mega-mergers. Sara Forden and Billy House have more details at Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, an investigation by The New York Times and Propublica finds that the Trump regime placed former industry representatives into highly secretive “deregulation teams” across the federal government. “A full vetting of industry connections has been difficult because some agencies have declined to provide information about the appointees — not even their names,” report Robert Faturechi and Danielle Ivory.

Let’s play hardball –> At Washington Monthly, Martin Longman implores Democrats to take a hard line in the upcoming brouhaha over lifting the debt ceiling.

The moment he finally became presidential –> At The New Republic, Jeet Heer writes that that moment will never come, and the political press should stop pretending that Trump’s new chief of staff, John Kelly, is going to impose order on the White House. Of Kelly’s boss, Heer writes that “tumult” has “long been his preferred way of running things.”

This is not normal –> Alex Yablon reports for The Trace that “in a smattering of states with histories of right-wing extremism, chapters of groups like the Oath Keepers and Three Percenters may be emerging as… direct political players, providing security for local pro-Trump politicians and Republican organizations.”

“You’re just looking for a better life, you want to be at a better place“ –> At The Intercept, Maryam Saleh profiles some unauthorized immigrants living precariously in the shadow of the Mar-a-Lago resort, also known as Trump’s “Southern White House.” Some of them supported the president in the beginning, but things have since changed.

Political violence –> Marie Berry, Yolande Bouka and Marilyn Muthoni Kamuru report for Foreign Policy that ever since a constitutional change in 2010 opened up Kenyan politics to more women, they’ve seen an “alarming trend… toward ever-increasing levels of violence against female politicians,” as well as “female supporters, campaign staff, and family members [who] are being uniquely targeted, and in gender-specific ways.”

Kind of like having a bridge to sell? –> Not really, but a wealthy community in San Francisco didn’t pay the city a tiny tax for the past few decades, so all of their public spaces — most importantly, their parking spaces — were auctioned off for a song to a Taiwanese-American couple. “There’s a bit of irony in the couple’s purchase,” write Phil Matier and Andy Ross for The San Francisco Chronicle. “Until a 1948 US Supreme Court ruling banning the enforcement of racial covenants, homes in Presidio Terrace could be purchased only by whites.”



