We’re Back and Ready for 2017

Speak the Truth

“In 2017 please continue speaking truth to power, pulling back the veil on the political back stage that most of us don’t see, providing us with reliable facts to inform our own thoughts and actions.” — Jan Harding

“Keep exposing Trump and all wayward politicians who are trying to undermine our wonderful country.” — Lynda Hayes



Hold Their Feet to the Fire

“Hold the new administration accountable. Trump played the news media and the American people and now he should honor his promises.” — Virginia Fowler

“I would like to see some objective measure of how things are going in the Trump administration. So many stakeholders, myself included, feel like it will be a disaster all around, but I would like to leave space for the possibility of better news.” — Patricia Beynen

“Keep up the ever watchful eye and analysis of the media. In my mind, the biggest story was the propaganda campaign ran by FOX news and hate AM radio, which so mesmerized the Republicans, that they lost their reason.” — Richard T Lennox



Connect us to the Grass Roots and Advocates

“Going forward, please include more stories about people making things work, ideas and solutions that are successful, that make a difference. In groups large or small, in schools, communities, anywhere, let us know about more creative solutions, to feel encouraged and empowered.” — Kim Delauter-Taylor

“I think we need to be united with other truth tellers, advocates for the middle and struggling citizens and activists for justice, respect and equality. We need to come together in order to demand government work for the people not corporations and the obscenely rich.” — Marion Cool



Help us Fight Back

“I feel it, the need of those around me that are looking for a viable course of action. The hopelessness, the feeling that lingers when nothing we do makes any difference at all — it’s almost overwhelming. We need our intellectuals, the few decent politicians and the press to mobilize in a focused assault on those that spin the truth. Let’s make 2017 a year of action.” — Albert Desrosiers

“I am working on a platform called Civic Dinners where we aim to bring people together to talk about issues that matter. My sole focus is on igniting a civic renaissance by inviting everyone to the table and awakening, connecting and aligning the next generation of civic leaders. We need more informed and engaged citizens.” — Jenn Graham Stokell